Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)
CWD.L on London Stock Exchange
124.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Long
|64
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alison Platt
|53
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Watson
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Himanshu Raja
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Creffield
|2015
|Managing Director - Business to Business
- BRIEF-Countrywide announces a new organisation structure
- MBS trustees score wipeout win in first trial of noteholder claims
- Countrywide shares crash to record low after profit falls 98 pct
- BRIEF-Countrywide says Board has decided not to pay an interim dividend
- BRIEF-Countrywide says CFO Jim Clarke to step down