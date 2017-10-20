Edition:
Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

CWD.L on London Stock Exchange

124.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.75 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
123.25
Open
118.00
Day's High
124.50
Day's Low
118.00
Volume
211,842
Avg. Vol
442,168
52-wk High
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Long

64 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Alison Platt

53 2014 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Watson

2014 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director

Himanshu Raja

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Paul Creffield

2015 Managing Director - Business to Business
Countrywide PLC News

