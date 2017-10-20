Edition:
United States

Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)

CWK.L on London Stock Exchange

3,043.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.00 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
3,040.00
Open
3,022.00
Day's High
3,055.00
Day's Low
3,022.00
Volume
33,111
Avg. Vol
60,086
52-wk High
3,092.00
52-wk Low
2,092.35

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Davey

2004 Executive Chairman of the Board

Adam Couch

2012 Chief Executive, Executive Director

J. Mark Bottomley

2009 Finance Director, Executive Director

Jim Brisby

2014 Executive Director, Commercial Director

Malcolm Windeatt

2007 Company Secretary
» More People

Cranswick PLC News