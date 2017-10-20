Edition:
CYBG PLC (CYBGC.L)

CYBGC.L on London Stock Exchange

313.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.40 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
312.50
Open
313.80
Day's High
315.40
Day's Low
313.60
Volume
442,239
Avg. Vol
1,413,051
52-wk High
315.40
52-wk Low
257.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Pettigrew

59 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Duffy

53 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Ian Smith

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Debbie Crosbie

Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Mark Thundercliffe

2016 Chief Risk Officer
CYBG PLC News

