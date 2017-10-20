Edition:
United States

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)

CYRE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.09 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.43
Open
R$ 13.54
Day's High
R$ 13.63
Day's Low
R$ 13.38
Volume
2,750,900
Avg. Vol
2,018,721
52-wk High
R$ 14.94
52-wk Low
R$ 8.59

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Elie Horn

72 1994 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Efraim Horn

2014 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Horn

2014 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Rogerio Jonas Zylbersztajn

57 2006 Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice-President

Claudio Carvalho de Lima

2007 Corporate Legal Department Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes News