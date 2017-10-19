Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS)
DABU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
318.55INR
19 Oct 2017
318.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.50 (-0.16%)
Rs-0.50 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs319.05
Rs319.05
Open
Rs319.05
Rs319.05
Day's High
Rs320.85
Rs320.85
Day's Low
Rs317.05
Rs317.05
Volume
123,621
123,621
Avg. Vol
1,204,343
1,204,343
52-wk High
Rs328.30
Rs328.30
52-wk Low
Rs259.15
Rs259.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Burman
|65
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Duggal
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director
|
Amit Burman
|47
|2007
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Lalit Malik
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Joint Chief Risk Officer
|
Ashok Jain
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Joint Chief Risk Officer, Vice President - Finance, Co. Secretary