Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)
DAIGn.DE on Xetra
68.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
68.36EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.58 (-0.84%)
€-0.58 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
€68.94
€68.94
Open
€69.76
€69.76
Day's High
€69.83
€69.83
Day's Low
€68.07
€68.07
Volume
4,735,810
4,735,810
Avg. Vol
3,569,307
3,569,307
52-wk High
€73.23
€73.23
52-wk Low
€59.01
€59.01
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manfred Bischoff
|75
|2007
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dieter Zetsche
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Interim Head of Daimler Trucks and Buses
|
Michael Brecht
|52
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Bodo Uebber
|57
|2004
|Head of Finance & Controlling, Daimler Financial Services, Member of the Management Board
|
Roger Nielsen
|2017
|President and CEO of Daimler Trucks North America
