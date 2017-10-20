Edition:
United States

Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

DAMA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

80.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.32 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
€79.51
Open
€80.51
Day's High
€81.50
Day's Low
€80.51
Volume
9,142
Avg. Vol
4,819
52-wk High
€95.75
52-wk Low
€70.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Rollier

72 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Philippe Demael

45 2015 Chairman of the Management Board

Victor Despature

2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Pierre Ribeiro

Group Chief Financial Officer

Jean Despature

Member of the Management Board
» More People

Somfy SA News