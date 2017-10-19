Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)
DAMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
287.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs287.90
Rs287.90
Open
Rs287.90
Rs287.90
Day's High
Rs289.90
Rs289.90
Day's Low
Rs282.00
Rs282.00
Volume
46,472
46,472
Avg. Vol
580,032
580,032
52-wk High
Rs308.70
Rs308.70
52-wk Low
Rs94.70
Rs94.70
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Goel
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sandeep Sharma
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Aparna Goel
|2017
|Compliance Officer
|
Gaurav Goel
|40
|Managing Director, Director
|
Gautam Goel
|39
|Managing Director, Director
- BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of V K Goel as chairman, exec director
- BRIEF-India's Dhampur Sugar Mills June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Gautam Goel as MD
- BRIEF-Dhampur Sugar Mills invests 2 mln rupees in Ehaat Ltd