Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV (DANHOS13.MX)
DANHOS13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
31.12MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.37 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
$31.49
Open
$31.20
Day's High
$32.20
Day's Low
$30.65
Volume
1,147,966
Avg. Vol
779,275
52-wk High
$35.99
52-wk Low
$28.86
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Daniel Kabbaz Chiver
|71
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Salvador Daniel Kabbaz Zaga
|45
|Vice Chairman of the Board, General Director
|
Jose Daniel Kabbaz Chiver
|60
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jorge Serrano Esponda
|47
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jorge Gamboa de Buen
|64
|Director of Business Development, Director