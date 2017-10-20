Danone SA (DANO.PA)
DANO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
70.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
70.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.21 (-0.30%)
€-0.21 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
€70.50
€70.50
Open
€70.50
€70.50
Day's High
€70.60
€70.60
Day's Low
€69.95
€69.95
Volume
1,870,263
1,870,263
Avg. Vol
1,639,310
1,639,310
52-wk High
€72.00
€72.00
52-wk Low
€57.66
€57.66
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Franck Riboud
|61
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Emmanuel Faber
|53
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cecile Cabanis
|45
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Strategy and Information Systems
|
Bertrand Austruy
|43
|2015
|Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Corporate Secretary
|
Francisco Camacho
|2011
|Growth & Innovation Officer and General Manager Waters
