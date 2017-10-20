Edition:
Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)

DAST.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

86.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.25 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€86.83
Open
€87.25
Day's High
€87.46
Day's Low
€86.44
Volume
336,895
Avg. Vol
271,244
52-wk High
€91.00
52-wk Low
€67.76

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Edelstenne

79 2002 Chairman of the Board

Bernard Charles

59 2016 Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Thibault de Tersant

59 2003 Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Director, Member of the Executive Committee

Laurence Barthes

2009 Executive Vice President, Chief People and Information Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Pascal Daloz

2014 Executive Vice President, Brands and Corporate Development, Member of the Executive Committee
