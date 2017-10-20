Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE)
DB1Gn.DE on Xetra
92.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
92.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.78 (+1.95%)
€1.78 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
€91.05
€91.05
Open
€91.44
€91.44
Day's High
€92.83
€92.83
Day's Low
€91.09
€91.09
Volume
655,764
655,764
Avg. Vol
421,406
421,406
52-wk High
€98.42
€98.42
52-wk Low
€66.11
€66.11
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Carsten Kengeter
|50
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Joachim Faber
|67
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Preuss
|61
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, responsible for IT & Operations, Data & New Asset Classes
|
Richard Berliand
|55
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Gregor Pottmeyer
|54
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
