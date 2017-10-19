DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)
DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
372.90INR
19 Oct 2017
372.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.40 (+0.92%)
Rs3.40 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs369.50
Rs369.50
Open
Rs374.50
Rs374.50
Day's High
Rs377.00
Rs377.00
Day's Low
Rs368.60
Rs368.60
Volume
6,881
6,881
Avg. Vol
57,661
57,661
52-wk High
Rs447.70
Rs447.70
52-wk Low
Rs322.00
Rs322.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anita Gokhale
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sudhir Agarwal
|2007
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Pawan Agarwal
|2013
|Deputy Managing Director, Director
|
Girish Agarwal
|44
|1995
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
|
Anupriya Acharya
|2016
|Additional Independent Director