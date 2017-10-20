Edition:
United States

Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.12 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€9.17
Open
€9.13
Day's High
€9.44
Day's Low
€9.10
Volume
203,684
Avg. Vol
304,338
52-wk High
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Daniel Derichebourg

63 2006 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Abderrahmane El Aoufir

2014 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Pierre Candelier

2015 Finance Director

Boris Derichebourg

37 2007 Director

Thomas Derichebourg

39 2007 Director
Derichebourg SA News

