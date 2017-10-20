Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)
DBKGn.DE on Xetra
14.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
14.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.22 (+1.55%)
€0.22 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
€14.18
€14.18
Open
€14.30
€14.30
Day's High
€14.43
€14.43
Day's Low
€14.24
€14.24
Volume
10,136,266
10,136,266
Avg. Vol
12,930,927
12,930,927
52-wk High
€17.82
€17.82
52-wk Low
€10.71
€10.71
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Achleitner
|60
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
John Cryan
|56
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Marcus Schenck
|52
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Christian Sewing
|47
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Private, Wealth & Commercial Clients, Member of the Management Board
|
Stefan Rudschaefski
|52
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
- Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union
- BRIEF-Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business
- UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources
- Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources
- MOVES-Huchro heads to Deutsche for credit trading