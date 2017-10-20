Edition:
United States

DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

DBV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

82.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.85 (+2.31%)
Prev Close
€80.20
Open
€80.36
Day's High
€83.54
Day's Low
€80.01
Volume
80,307
Avg. Vol
53,518
52-wk High
€86.64
52-wk Low
€58.20

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre-Henri Benhamou

2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

David Schilansky

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Hugh Sampson

2015 Chief Scientific Officer

Lucie Mondoulet

Director of Research

Nathalie Donne

Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development
» More People

DBV Technologies SA News

» More DBV.PA News