Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)
DC.L on London Stock Exchange
185.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
185.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.90 (+0.49%)
0.90 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
184.10
184.10
Open
185.70
185.70
Day's High
189.60
189.60
Day's Low
184.00
184.00
Volume
5,606,561
5,606,561
Avg. Vol
7,474,805
7,474,805
52-wk High
373.28
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40
155.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Livingston
|52
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sebastian James
|49
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Harrison
|46
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Tony DeNunzio
|53
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Humphrey Singer
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director