Edition:
United States

Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

DC.L on London Stock Exchange

185.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.90 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
184.10
Open
185.70
Day's High
189.60
Day's Low
184.00
Volume
5,606,561
Avg. Vol
7,474,805
52-wk High
373.28
52-wk Low
155.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Livingston

52 2017 Chairman of the Board

Sebastian James

49 2014 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Andrew Harrison

46 2014 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Tony DeNunzio

53 2017 Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director

Humphrey Singer

2014 Group Finance Director, Executive Director
» More People

Dixons Carphone PLC News

» More DC.L News