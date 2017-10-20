Edition:
United States

DCC PLC (DCC.L)

DCC.L on London Stock Exchange

7,165.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-20.00 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
7,185.00
Open
7,190.00
Day's High
7,210.00
Day's Low
7,135.00
Volume
142,565
Avg. Vol
177,308
52-wk High
7,595.00
52-wk Low
5,780.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Moloney

63 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Donal Murphy

51 2017 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Fergal O'Dwyer

57 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Peter Quinn

2014 Chief Information Officer

Michael Scholefield

2015 Managing Director - DCC Corporate Finance
