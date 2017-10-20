Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)
DCG.L on London Stock Exchange
611.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
611.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.49%)
-3.00 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
614.00
614.00
Open
602.50
602.50
Day's High
616.00
616.00
Day's Low
602.50
602.50
Volume
215,635
215,635
Avg. Vol
308,590
308,590
52-wk High
654.00
654.00
52-wk Low
539.50
539.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephen Alexander
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Allen
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Tom Atherton
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Robin Miller
|2008
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Adam Braithwaite
|2016
|Executive Director, Group Commercial Director
- UPDATE 1-UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit
- UK's Dairy Crest says expects higher half-year profit
- BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year
- Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal
- BRIEF-Dairy Crest announces actuarial valuation agreed for Dairy Crest Group Pension Fund