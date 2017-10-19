DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)
DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
525.30INR
19 Oct 2017
525.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.55 (+1.07%)
Rs5.55 (+1.07%)
Prev Close
Rs519.75
Rs519.75
Open
Rs519.55
Rs519.55
Day's High
Rs527.85
Rs527.85
Day's Low
Rs518.95
Rs518.95
Volume
35,101
35,101
Avg. Vol
145,204
145,204
52-wk High
Rs536.20
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35
Rs196.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Shriram
|61
|2001
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Senior Managing Director
|
Vikram Shriram
|56
|2001
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
J. Jain
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Rajiv Arora
|2014
|President & Business Head – Shriram Axiall Private Ltd.
|
A. Awasthi
|2012
|Chief Executive - Hydro Business