Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)
DDC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
17.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.23 (+1.30%)
$0.23 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
$17.69
$17.69
Open
$17.85
$17.85
Day's High
$17.93
$17.93
Day's Low
$17.84
$17.84
Volume
81,701
81,701
Avg. Vol
178,074
178,074
52-wk High
$18.27
$18.27
52-wk Low
$11.07
$11.07
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Gowans
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Matthew Quinlan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Chantal Lavoie
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
James Pounds
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Diamonds
|
Elliot Holland
|2014
|Vice President - Projects
- BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gets court's nod for plan with Washington Companies
- BRIEF-Dominion Diamond shareholders approve deal with The Washington Companies
- BRIEF-Dominion Diamond shareholders approve takeover
- BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis support plan of arrangement between Dominion Diamond and The Washington Companies
- BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39