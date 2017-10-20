Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)
DEB.L on London Stock Exchange
47.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
47.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.25 (+0.53%)
0.25 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
47.00
47.00
Open
46.25
46.25
Day's High
47.25
47.25
Day's Low
46.25
46.25
Volume
1,124,011
1,124,011
Avg. Vol
2,694,793
2,694,793
52-wk High
59.35
59.35
52-wk Low
39.57
39.57
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Cheshire
|57
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sergio Bucher
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Matt Smith
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Suzanne Harlow
|
Richard Cristofoli
|Marketing Director
