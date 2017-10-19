Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)
DELT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
227.60INR
19 Oct 2017
227.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.04%)
Rs-2.40 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
Rs230.00
Rs230.00
Open
Rs230.50
Rs230.50
Day's High
Rs232.10
Rs232.10
Day's Low
Rs225.05
Rs225.05
Volume
1,334,111
1,334,111
Avg. Vol
3,580,179
3,580,179
52-wk High
Rs236.65
Rs236.65
52-wk Low
Rs95.00
Rs95.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jaydev Mody
|60
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Hardik Dhebar
|38
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Anil Malani
|46
|President - Operations of Highstreet Cruises and Entertainment Private Limited
|
Dilip Vaidya
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ashish Kapadia
|44
|2009
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director