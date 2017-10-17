Denizbank AS (DENIZ.IS)
DENIZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
4.13TRY
17 Oct 2017
4.13TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.24%)
-0.01TL (-0.24%)
Prev Close
4.14TL
4.14TL
Open
4.17TL
4.17TL
Day's High
4.17TL
4.17TL
Day's Low
4.10TL
4.10TL
Volume
231,149
231,149
Avg. Vol
691,224
691,224
52-wk High
5.46TL
5.46TL
52-wk Low
3.17TL
3.17TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Herman Gref
|53
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nihat Sevinc
|63
|2015
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Deniz Ulke Aribogan
|50
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Suavi Demircioglu
|48
|2005
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs Group, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fatih Arabacioglu
|49
|2004
|General Manager - Deniz Portfolio Management