DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)

DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

83.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs84.30
Open
Rs84.30
Day's High
Rs84.70
Day's Low
Rs83.50
Volume
28,434
Avg. Vol
252,235
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sameer Manchanda

2010 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Shailender Sharma

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Manish Dawar

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Mohammad Ghulam Azhar

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Navroz Behramfram

Chief Technology Officer
DEN Networks Ltd News