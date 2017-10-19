DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)
DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
83.95INR
19 Oct 2017
83.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.42%)
Rs-0.35 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
Open
Rs84.30
Rs84.30
Day's High
Rs84.70
Rs84.70
Day's Low
Rs83.50
Rs83.50
Volume
28,434
28,434
Avg. Vol
252,235
252,235
52-wk High
Rs105.00
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60
Rs59.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sameer Manchanda
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shailender Sharma
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Manish Dawar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohammad Ghulam Azhar
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Navroz Behramfram
|Chief Technology Officer