Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO)
DGC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
13.65CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.36 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
$14.01
Open
$13.93
Day's High
$14.06
Day's Low
$13.59
Volume
917,303
Avg. Vol
1,077,579
52-wk High
$27.08
52-wk Low
$13.24
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Michael Kenyon
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Martin
|56
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
James Mavor
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pierre Beaudoin
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Drew Anwyll
|2014
|Senior Vice President - Technical Services
- BRIEF-Detour Gold appoints Frazer Bourchier as chief operating officer
- BRIEF-Detour Gold says Minister of Environment, Climate Change declined to designate west detour project under Canadian Environmental Assessment Act
- BRIEF-Detour Gold provides update on criminal negligence charge
- BRIEF-Detour Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.14
- Canadian miners, casinos hit by hacker eyeing new targets -FireEye