Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

DGE.L on London Stock Exchange

2,567.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.50 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
2,571.00
Open
2,565.00
Day's High
2,586.50
Day's Low
2,563.00
Volume
4,320,703
Avg. Vol
4,322,111
52-wk High
2,616.00
52-wk Low
1,946.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Javier Ferran

61 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ivan Menezes

57 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kathryn Mikells

51 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Charlotte Lambkin

44 2014 Corporate Relations Director

David Cutter

48 2014 President, Global Supply and Procurement
