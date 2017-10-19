Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (DHNP.NS)
DHNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
673.90INR
19 Oct 2017
673.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.25 (+0.19%)
Rs1.25 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs672.65
Rs672.65
Open
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
Day's High
Rs679.90
Rs679.90
Day's Low
Rs668.75
Rs668.75
Volume
746
746
Avg. Vol
21,308
21,308
52-wk High
Rs929.80
Rs929.80
52-wk Low
Rs580.00
Rs580.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ram Agarwal
|66
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vinod Bansal
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer
|
Mahendra Dhanuka
|60
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Rahul Dhanuka
|37
|Director - Marketing, Non-Independent Whole Time Director
|
Arun Dhanuka
|56
|Director - Works, Non-Independent Executive Director