Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)
DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
4.42EUR
20 Oct 2017
4.42EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+1.03%)
€0.05 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
€4.38
€4.38
Open
€4.38
€4.38
Day's High
€4.42
€4.42
Day's Low
€4.36
€4.36
Volume
3,121,822
3,121,822
Avg. Vol
3,682,051
3,682,051
52-wk High
€6.41
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18
€4.18
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ana Maria Llopis Rivas
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos
|55
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Golding
|2017
|First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Mariano Martin Mampaso
|2017
|Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Faustino Dominguez
|Executive Director of Ensena DIA Espana