Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)
DIREN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.81EUR
20 Oct 2017
40.81EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.64 (+1.59%)
€0.64 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
€40.17
€40.17
Open
€40.20
€40.20
Day's High
€40.90
€40.90
Day's Low
€40.10
€40.10
Volume
60,480
60,480
Avg. Vol
43,236
43,236
52-wk High
€55.97
€55.97
52-wk Low
€32.00
€32.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xavier Caitucoli
|2012
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Sebastien Loux
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations
|
Fabien Chone
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Strategy and Energy
|
Julien Maumont
|Member of the Executive Committee and Administrative and Financial Director
|
Laurent Deletain
|2012
|Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Information Systems