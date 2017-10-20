Edition:
United States

Direcional Engenharia SA (DIRR3.SA)

DIRR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

6.27BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.11 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
R$ 6.16
Open
R$ 6.17
Day's High
R$ 6.32
Day's Low
R$ 6.17
Volume
1,356,100
Avg. Vol
724,617
52-wk High
R$ 6.83
52-wk Low
R$ 4.16

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wilson Nelson Brumer

2014 Chairman of the Board, Director

Ricardo Valadares Gontijo

63 2014 Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Fernando Jose Mancio Ramos

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Ricardo Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo

32 2012 Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Leonardo Henrique Vieira Laender

2014 Engineering Officer, Member of the Executive Board
» More People

Direcional Engenharia SA News

» More DIRR3.SA News