Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR_u.TO)
DIR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
9.14CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.22%)
$-0.02 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.16
$9.16
Open
$9.18
$9.18
Day's High
$9.19
$9.19
Day's Low
$9.10
$9.10
Volume
103,898
103,898
Avg. Vol
78,986
78,986
52-wk High
$9.24
$9.24
52-wk Low
$7.34
$7.34
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vincenza Sera
|59
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Brent Chapman
|52
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Lenis Quan
|42
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yanick Frappier
|42
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Portfolio Management
|
Joe Iadeluca
|57
|Senior Vice President- Portfolio Management for Dundee Industrial REIT, Central/Eastern Canada