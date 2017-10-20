Edition:
United States

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

DIS.N on New York Stock Exchange

99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$99.01
Open
$99.33
Day's High
$99.66
Day's Low
$98.94
Volume
2,539,761
Avg. Vol
2,397,644
52-wk High
$116.09
52-wk Low
$90.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Iger

66 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Christine McCarthy

61 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President

Mary Parker

55 2009 Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President

Alan Braverman

68 2003 Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary

Kevin Mayer

54 2015 Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer
» More People

Walt Disney Co News

» More DIS.N News