Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
DIS.N on New York Stock Exchange
99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
99.40USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.39%)
$0.39 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$99.01
$99.01
Open
$99.33
$99.33
Day's High
$99.66
$99.66
Day's Low
$98.94
$98.94
Volume
2,539,761
2,539,761
Avg. Vol
2,397,644
2,397,644
52-wk High
$116.09
$116.09
52-wk Low
$90.60
$90.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Iger
|66
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Christine McCarthy
|61
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President
|
Mary Parker
|55
|2009
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Alan Braverman
|68
|2003
|Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
|
Kevin Mayer
|54
|2015
|Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer
