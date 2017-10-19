Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
879.85INR
19 Oct 2017
879.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Rs2.55 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
Rs877.30
Rs877.30
Open
Rs881.85
Rs881.85
Day's High
Rs885.00
Rs885.00
Day's Low
Rs870.45
Rs870.45
Volume
203,741
203,741
Avg. Vol
2,446,820
2,446,820
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65
Rs532.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Murali Divi
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
L. Kishore Babu
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P. V. Lakshmi Rajani
|2006
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kiran Divi
|40
|Director & President - Operations, Executive Director
|
Madhusudana Divi
|73
|Director - Projects, Executive Director