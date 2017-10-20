De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)
DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange
669.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
669.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.50 (-0.82%)
-5.50 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
674.50
674.50
Open
664.00
664.00
Day's High
677.00
677.00
Day's Low
663.50
663.50
Volume
93,962
93,962
Avg. Vol
98,039
98,039
52-wk High
711.50
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00
547.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philip Rogerson
|72
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jitesh Sodha
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Bryan Gray
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Edward Peppiatt
|2009
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Martin Sutherland
|44
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director