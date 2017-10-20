Edition:
United States

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange

379.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.40 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
377.30
Open
379.30
Day's High
379.70
Day's Low
375.90
Volume
4,486,310
Avg. Vol
5,293,515
52-wk High
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Biggs

63 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Paul Geddes

46 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Anthony Reizenstein

59 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Steve Maddock

2016 Chief Operating Officer

Jose Vazquez

2012 Chief Risk Officer
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC News

