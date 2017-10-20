Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)
DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange
379.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
379.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.40 (+0.64%)
2.40 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
377.30
377.30
Open
379.30
379.30
Day's High
379.70
379.70
Day's Low
375.90
375.90
Volume
4,486,310
4,486,310
Avg. Vol
5,293,515
5,293,515
52-wk High
411.30
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40
328.40
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Michael Biggs
63
2012
Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Geddes
46
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Anthony Reizenstein
59
2010
Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Steve Maddock
2016
Chief Operating Officer
|
Jose Vazquez
2012
Chief Risk Officer
