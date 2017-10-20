Edition:
Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

DLGS.DE on Xetra

38.01EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
€37.97
Open
€38.18
Day's High
€38.47
Day's Low
€37.90
Volume
273,229
Avg. Vol
502,424
52-wk High
€52.35
52-wk Low
€30.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Beyer

68 2013 Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Jalal Bagherli

2005 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Wissam Jabre

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Udo Kratz

2006 Senior Vice President, General Manager, Business Group Mobile Systems

Davin Lee

2014 Senior Vice President and General Manager, Power Conversion Business Group
Dialog Semiconductor PLC News

