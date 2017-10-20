Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
DLN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,753.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
-26.00 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
2,779.00
2,779.00
Open
2,792.00
2,792.00
Day's High
2,792.00
2,792.00
Day's Low
2,753.00
2,753.00
Volume
1,051,325
1,051,325
Avg. Vol
274,052
274,052
52-wk High
3,021.00
3,021.00
52-wk Low
2,341.00
2,341.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Rayne
|68
|2007
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
John Burns
|72
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Damian Wisniewski
|55
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Rick Meakin
|Group Financial Controller
|
Nigel George
|53
|Executive Director
- UPDATE 2-Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient
- BRIEF-Derwent London pre-let lower ground floors and a new office pavilion
- BRIEF-Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share
- Property firm Derwent London raises full-year rents forecast
- Britain's FTSE falters, but set for weekly gain; Carillion sees relief