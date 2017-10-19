Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (DLPA.NS)
DLPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
759.10INR
19 Oct 2017
759.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.40 (+0.32%)
Rs2.40 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs756.70
Rs756.70
Open
Rs760.00
Rs760.00
Day's High
Rs764.40
Rs764.40
Day's Low
Rs754.30
Rs754.30
Volume
9,872
9,872
Avg. Vol
98,862
98,862
52-wk High
Rs1,280.00
Rs1,280.00
52-wk Low
Rs753.05
Rs753.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arvind Lal
|66
|Chairman and Managing Director
|
Om Manchanda
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Dilip Bidani
|53
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajat Kalra
|38
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vandana Lal
|58
|1995
|Whole-time Director