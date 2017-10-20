Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)
DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange
679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
8.50 (+1.27%)
8.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
670.50
670.50
Open
665.50
665.50
Day's High
679.00
679.00
Day's Low
665.00
665.00
Volume
645,273
645,273
Avg. Vol
675,294
675,294
52-wk High
836.00
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50
605.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Viscount Rothermere
|47
|1998
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Zwillenberg
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Tim Collier
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Claire Chapman
|2012
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Kevin Beatty
|55
|2004
|Executive Director