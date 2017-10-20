Edition:
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

679.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

8.50 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
670.50
Open
665.50
Day's High
679.00
Day's Low
665.00
Volume
645,273
Avg. Vol
675,294
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Viscount Rothermere

47 1998 Executive Chairman of the Board

Paul Zwillenberg

2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Tim Collier

2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Claire Chapman

2012 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Kevin Beatty

55 2004 Executive Director
