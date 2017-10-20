Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)
DNLM.L on London Stock Exchange
746.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
746.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.53%)
-4.00 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
750.00
750.00
Open
755.00
755.00
Day's High
755.00
755.00
Day's Low
742.50
742.50
Volume
286,182
286,182
Avg. Vol
381,382
381,382
52-wk High
819.00
819.00
52-wk Low
541.50
541.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andy Harrison
|57
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
William Adderley
|69
|2016
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Down
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Dawn Durrant
|44
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Marion Sears
|54
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
