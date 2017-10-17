Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS (DOHOL.IS)
DOHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
0.92TRY
17 Oct 2017
0.92TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.92TL
0.92TL
Open
0.93TL
0.93TL
Day's High
0.93TL
0.93TL
Day's Low
0.91TL
0.91TL
Volume
18,943,576
18,943,576
Avg. Vol
60,168,695
60,168,695
52-wk High
1.11TL
1.11TL
52-wk Low
0.61TL
0.61TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Y. Begumhan Dogan Faralyali
|2012
|Chairperson of the Board
|
Soner Gedik
|58
|2016
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Hanzade Dogan Boyner
|2012
|Vice Chairperson of the Board
|
Ahmet Toksoy
|55
|2011
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
Tolga Babali
|Vice General Manager - Finance, Risk Management