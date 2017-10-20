Edition:
United States

Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

DOM.L on London Stock Exchange

329.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

3.70 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
325.30
Open
327.60
Day's High
329.00
Day's Low
325.30
Volume
2,091,742
Avg. Vol
3,853,402
52-wk High
394.70
52-wk Low
255.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stephen Hemsley

59 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Wild

62 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Colin Halpern

2008 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Rachel Osborne

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Adrian Bushnell

2016 Company Secretary
» More People

Domino's Pizza Group PLC News

» More DOM.L News