Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)
DPFE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
436.00INR
19 Oct 2017
436.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.75 (-0.40%)
Rs-1.75 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs437.75
Rs437.75
Open
Rs438.40
Rs438.40
Day's High
Rs448.80
Rs448.80
Day's Low
Rs434.60
Rs434.60
Volume
81,767
81,767
Avg. Vol
379,508
379,508
52-wk High
Rs453.60
Rs453.60
52-wk Low
Rs170.00
Rs170.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sailesh Mehta
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Somnath Patil
|2016
|President
|
Vipin Agarwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Alok Goel
|2014
|President - Strategy & Business Development
|
Guy Goves
|2012
|President - Agri-business & Farming Solutions