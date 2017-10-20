Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
DPH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,050.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,050.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-25.00 (-1.20%)
-25.00 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
2,075.00
2,075.00
Open
2,080.00
2,080.00
Day's High
2,095.00
2,095.00
Day's Low
2,026.00
2,026.00
Volume
262,383
262,383
Avg. Vol
180,998
180,998
52-wk High
2,185.00
2,185.00
52-wk Low
1,225.00
1,225.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tony Rice
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Page
|2001
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Richard Cotton
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mike Eldred
|2015
|President, North America
|
Anthony Griffin
|51
|2012
|Managing Director - Dechra Veterinary Products Europe, Executive Director