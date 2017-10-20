Edition:
United States

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)

DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
$2.46
Open
$2.43
Day's High
$2.51
Day's Low
$2.43
Volume
118,212
Avg. Vol
292,704
52-wk High
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jonathan Goodman

55 2017 Chairman of the Board

Richard Howes

59 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Hume Kyle

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

David Rae

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Lori Beak

2016 Senior Vice President - Governance, and Corporate Secretary
» More People

Dundee Precious Metals Inc News

» More DPM.TO News