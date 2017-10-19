Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DPNT.NS)
DPNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
216.25INR
19 Oct 2017
216.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.40 (+2.56%)
Rs5.40 (+2.56%)
Prev Close
Rs210.85
Rs210.85
Open
Rs212.00
Rs212.00
Day's High
Rs217.50
Rs217.50
Day's Low
Rs212.00
Rs212.00
Volume
248,305
248,305
Avg. Vol
307,511
307,511
52-wk High
Rs233.70
Rs233.70
52-wk Low
Rs75.75
Rs75.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Deepak Mehta
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pramod Garg
|2015
|President - BCC
|
Umesh Asaikar
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Sanjay Upadhyay
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole Time Diretor, Director - Finance
|
Ajay Patwardhan
|President - Fluorescent Whitening Agent