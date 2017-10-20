Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)
DPWGn.DE on Xetra
38.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
38.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.15 (+0.39%)
€0.15 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€38.07
€38.07
Open
€38.17
€38.17
Day's High
€38.35
€38.35
Day's Low
€38.06
€38.06
Volume
2,344,958
2,344,958
Avg. Vol
2,478,279
2,478,279
52-wk High
€38.52
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58
€27.58
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wulf von Schimmelmann
|70
|2009
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Shareholder Representative
|
Frank Appel
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business Services
|
Andrea Kocsis
|2007
|Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Ken Allen
|62
|2009
|Member of the Management Board responsible for the EXPRESS Division
|
Juergen Gerdes
|53
|2008
|Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Nvidia - Deutsche Post DHL Group and ZF partner to deploy test fleet of autonomous delivery trucks
- Deutsche Post DHL to double StreetScooter e-minivan production
- Deutsche Post DHL to double StreetScooter e-minivan production
- Ford ponders building electric van in Cologne
- Ford ponders building electric van in Cologne