Edition:
United States

Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

DPWGn.DE on Xetra

38.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.15 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€38.07
Open
€38.17
Day's High
€38.35
Day's Low
€38.06
Volume
2,344,958
Avg. Vol
2,478,279
52-wk High
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Wulf von Schimmelmann

70 2009 Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Shareholder Representative

Frank Appel

56 2017 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business Services

Andrea Kocsis

2007 Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Ken Allen

62 2009 Member of the Management Board responsible for the EXPRESS Division

Juergen Gerdes

53 2008 Member of the Management Board
» More People

Deutsche Post AG News

» More DPWGn.DE News