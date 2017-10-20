Medical Facilities Corp (DR.TO)
DR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.27 (+1.89%)
$0.27 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
$14.28
$14.28
Open
$14.28
$14.28
Day's High
$14.57
$14.57
Day's Low
$14.24
$14.24
Volume
108,146
108,146
Avg. Vol
141,765
141,765
52-wk High
$23.44
$23.44
52-wk Low
$11.14
$11.14
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Seymour Temkin
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jeffrey Lozon
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Tyler Murphy
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance
|
Robert Horrar
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
James Rolfe
|2017
|Chief Development Officer
- BRIEF-Medical Facilities enters JV with Ambulatory Innovation Associates
- CANADA STOCKS-North Korea tensions weigh on TSX futures
- BRIEF-Medical Facilities appoints Robert Horrar as chief operating officer
- BRIEF-Medical Facilities Corp announces change in leadership
- BRIEF-Medical Facilities qtrly loss per share $0.02