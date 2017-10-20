Drillisch AG (DRIG.DE)
DRIG.DE on Xetra
59.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
59.97EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.73 (-1.20%)
€-0.73 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
€60.70
€60.70
Open
€60.85
€60.85
Day's High
€61.10
€61.10
Day's Low
€59.86
€59.86
Volume
187,760
187,760
Avg. Vol
203,054
203,054
52-wk High
€62.55
€62.55
52-wk Low
€35.15
€35.15
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marc Brucherseifer
|55
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Vlasios Choulidis
|59
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales, Marketing, Customer Care
|
Andre Driesen
|48
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Martin Witt
|62
|2017
|Member of the Management Board
|
Kurt Dobitsch
|63
|2017
|Member of the Supervisory Board